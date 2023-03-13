Woman arrested after stabbing man in the chest

Eunice Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 800 block of South Beulah on Saturday, March 11.

According to a press release, officers said the suspect, 18-year-old Deshanti Paige Weston, gained entry into the victim's apartment when an altercation began between the victim and the suspect.

Police said Weston damaged property while in the apartment and then went and retrieved a knife from the kitchen and told the victim that she was going to kill him. Weston stabbed the victim in the chest once and then barricaded herself in the bathroom of the apartment.

Officers said they had to physically enter the bathroom and remove Weston and physically restrain her while placing her under arrest.

EMS were called to the scene to provide aid to the victim, however, he refused transport to a medical facility police said.

He was treated on scene by EMS personnel for a shallow laceration to his chest.

Weston was booked into the St Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:home Invasion, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence, Criminal Damage to Property.