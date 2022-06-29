Vermilion Parish Sheriff's investigating drive-by shooting

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a drive-by shooting on that took place on Springhill Road.

The shooting took place at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June, 29, 2022.

Officers said a they received information that a passenger from one vehicle exited and shot at another vehicle.

While the shooting took place near a nursing home, officers said no one at the nursing home was in danger.

No one was shot and no injuries were reported. Detectives are actively investigating this shooting.