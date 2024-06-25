UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Eunice shooting; no arrest

EUNICE, La. — The victim of a fatal shooting in Eunice has been identified, according to Police Chief Kyle LeBouef.

The incident occurred on May 21, 2024, shortly before 9:30 pm. Responding officers determined that a man and a juvenile had been shot while inside of the residence. Officers obtained information that indicated that two men were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jeffery Rooks, 21, of Eunice, officials report.

The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody in May for questioning. However, Chief LeBouef said no arrest has been made.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers.