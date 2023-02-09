Two elementary students charged in bomb threat

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on January 30, 2023 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the principal at Lawtell Elementary School, who stated that a bomb threat was written on paper and found inside the girl’s bathroom.

Deputies from Patrol, D.A.R.E, School Resource, Training, SWAT, and Administration along with fire trucks and ambulances arrived at the school and evacuated the kids and staff during the search.

After the search was completed, the students returned to classes and sheriff deputies opened an investigation into the threat, authorities say.

According to the Sheriff's office, it was learned that a female juvenile student under 15-years-of-age wrote the note so that she could skip class. The juvenile was charged with Communicating False Information of a Planned Bomb Threat on School Property. Deputies continued the investigation following leads into another juvenile having a part in the bomb threat.

On February 6, 2023 a male juvenile under 15-years-of-age stated that he assisted the female juvenile with writing the note, however, he had no specific purpose other than the female juvenile asked for his assistance. The male juvenile was charged with Communicating False Information of a Planned Bomb Threat on School Property.

Sheriff Guidroz added, “We take all bomb threats seriously. This meant valued resources were tied up, and the students were not inside the classroom receiving an education. My office will continue to investigate these threats and arrest anyone who threatens the safety of our children and educators.”