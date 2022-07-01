Three wanted for attempted second degree murder following Church Point shooting

Church Point Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting in the 400 block of MLK Drive.

Officers said they responded to the call of shots fired at approximately 1:30 on June 27, 2022.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the are erratically. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspects refused.

Three of four occupants bailed from the vehicle near Edmonia Drive.

Following a preliminary investigation officers determined the shooting was in retaliation. Officers located shell casings along with identification of the suspects.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 18-year-old Eric Myers of Church Point, 22-year-old Keon Armstead of Lafayette, and 22-year-old Chaseton B Carrier of Church Point.

All three suspects are wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three suspects are urged to contact the Church Point Police Department.

