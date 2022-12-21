Three arrested for local armed robbery

Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery on December 13, 2022 at around 3:28 p.m. Officers arrived on scene, contacted the witnesses at the store and learned the victim was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects. The suspects stole a handgun from the victim, before leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located. An operation was conducted with the help of Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office SWAT, Lafayette Police Department SWAT, Special Investigations Unit and USMS Violent Offenders Task Force who were able to arrest all three suspects responsible for the armed robbery.

The three suspects taken into custody were: 23-year-old Quentin Washington, 21-year-old Michael Washington and 25-year-old Dontrayvis Simpson all of Lafayette, LA. The suspects were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on active warrants for armed robbery.