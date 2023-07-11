Teen arrested in North City Park fatal shooting; victims family seeking donations

According to police, an arrest has been made in regard to the June 28, 2023 shooting that occurred in the rear of North City Park.

A 14-year-old male was identified as the shooter and was taken into custody by Opelousas Police Investigators just before 07:30 A.M. on Thursday, June 28 after investigators searched two homes.

One home was inside the city limits of Opelousas and the other just outside the incorporated areas of Opelousas. Police were assisted by investigators with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. During the arrest and search investigators recovered three firearms one believed may have been used in the crime.

Investigators were notified that the 15-year-old victim of the shooting had passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained in the shooting.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm. He will be held pending a court appearance in juvenile court.

The family of the victim is seeking donations to help pay for funeral costs. Those wanting to help can purchase po-boys at 1032 South Railroad Ave. Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.