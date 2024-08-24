Teen arrested after shooting on MLK Drive leaves one injured

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette police say a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Saturday that left a person wounded in the chest.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, on August 24, 2024, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim who was suffering from an injury to her chest. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. Witnesses advised officers the suspect was inside a nearby apartment.

The suspect was ordered out of the apartment by SWAT members without incident. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile. Detectives from the Lafayette Police Department are currently interviewing the suspect, the victim, and witnesses. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as more information is released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.