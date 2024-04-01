SMPSO: Lafayette man arrested for armed robbery of local business

On Friday, March 29, 2024, at around 6:30 pm, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Parks, in reference to an armed robbery of a local business, Sheriff Becket Breaux announced Monday.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 49-year-old Marvin Eaglin of Lafayette.

According to Major Ginny Higgins, Eaglin was arrested late Friday evening in Lafayette with the assistance of the Lafayette Police Department. He was subsequently transported and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

LA. R.S. 14:64—Armed Robbery (1 count)

LA. R.S. 14:56—Simple Criminal Damage to Property (1 count)

LA. R.S. 14:37.4—Aggravated Assault (with a firearm) (1 count)

Eaglin's bond has been set at $250,000, Higgins reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.