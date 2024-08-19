Shooting on Lena Street in Lafayette; one woman injured

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lena Street that left one woman injured Sunday evening.

According to Lafayette Police, on August 18, 2024, at around 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 100 block of Lena Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable, but critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, the suspect and another person were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.