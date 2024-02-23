SFM: Mississippi trio arrested for 2023 church fire

WEBSTER PARISH, La. — Three Mississippi residents have been arrested for their roles in an insurance fraud scheme involving a fire at an abandoned church, according to State Fire Marshal (SFM) Chief Bryan Adams.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, Cynthia Pearson, 66, and Ricky Pearson, 65, both of Jackson, MS, were booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center (BDCC). The Pearsons were arrested on one count each of arson with intent to defraud and criminal conspiracy, officials report.

Shawn Burton, 52, of Jackson, MS, was previously booked into the BDCC in August 2023 on one count each of simple arson of a religious building, simple burglary and criminal conspiracy.

According to Chief Adams, in April 2023, the Minden Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Fountain of Praise United Worship Center in the 500 block of Constable Street. The church was not connected to any utilities and had not been in use for a number of months. Several suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire led to a request for the SFM to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Through investigative efforts, SFM deputies and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the fire was intentionally set. They identified Burton as a suspect in the case. After his arrest in August, further investigation led to the issuance of arrest warrants for the Pearsons, the owners of the facility.

With the assistance of the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office, SFM deputies took the Pearsons into custody on February 16.

This investigation is still ongoing, authorities say. Anyone with information in this case is asked to submit tips through our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org. All tips can be submitted anonymously.

The SFM would like to thank the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF for their assistance with this case.