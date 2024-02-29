Search underway for man wanted in Rayne kidnapping case

RAYNE, La. — The Rayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 30-year-old Bryan A. Wilson. Wilson is accused of simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.

The incident began Tuesday morning on E. Branche Street in Rayne and ended in Crowley, where the female victim was able to escape from the vehicle after being held for over seven hours, officials report.

If you know the whereabouts of Bryan Wilson, call (337) 789-TIPS or Detective Ricky Gray at (337) 393-2930. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.