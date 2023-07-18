St. Landry Parish Sheriff's investigating fatal shooting

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on July 16, 2023, just after 11:00 PM, his office responded to a shooting that resulted in a homicide.

Preliminary reports indicate that the shooting happened near Scattered Acres Road and I-49 South. Three occupants were inside a vehicle and were shot by an unknown suspect.

Two passengers sustained no life-threatening injuries but the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Malik A. White, age 21, of Opelousas, received fatal injuries and died at a local hospital.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or **TIPS. All calls are anonymous and you will receive a $2,500 cash reward for an arrest in this case.

