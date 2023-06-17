Opelousas Police investigating shooting, no injuries reported

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting.

The shooting took place Friday, June 16, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of Henry Street.

Police said a home occupied by several residents was struck by several rounds of gunfire.

No one at the home was injured.

Witnesses indicated that the shots may have been fired from a small silver sedan that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and more details will be released as they become available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.