One dead in early morning shooting in Jennings

KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 10:37:57-04

One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Jennings.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said officers responded to McKinley Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

According to Police, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ketron Alexander, entered a residence and shot the victim.

Jennings Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Deontrae Edwards.

Police said Alexander has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder, home invasion, and child endangerment.

