NIPD: Woman fatally shot by ex-husband Saturday night

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a domestic-related homicide that occurred Saturday night.

According to New Iberia Police, on August 17, 2024, at 8:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Walton Street in reference to a shooting. Responding officers were met by a man who was surrendering on the street. He was identified as the suspect and the victim's ex-husband.

When officers entered the residence, a woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials report.

Terry Lynn James, Sr. was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation by the NIPD’s Investigations Division.

Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.