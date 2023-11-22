Manslaughter conviction handed down in connection to 2016 murder

A man has been handed down a manslaughter conviction in connection to a 2016 murder.

On November 10, 2016, Miguel Edmond was shot twice while he was sitting in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge. Edmond died as a result of his wounds.

Kieon Alexander was identified as a suspect soon thereafter. Alexander was placed at the scene of the crime by a variety of witnesses and his own cell phone records. Further, Alexander’s aunt lived near the scene of the crime.

Shortly after the shooting, Alexander and an accomplice showed up at the aunt’s house and admitted that he “did something bad” and believed he had killed someone. After the shooting, Alexander told a friend that he “was running.”

He was arrested almost a month later with the assistance of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and the United States Marshals.

On November 17, 2023 , after a multi-day trial, a jury unanimously found Kieon Alexander guilty of the responsive verdict of manslaughter.

Alexander’s sentencing exposure for manslaughter is up to forty years at hard labor. Sentencing is set before the Honorable Suzanne de Mahy on February 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Assistant District Attorneys Renee Louviere and Jonathan Songy prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by the Breaux Bridge Police Department with assistance from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.

