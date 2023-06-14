Man wanted in Church Point drive-by shooting

Police are looking for a Lafayette man following a shooting in Church Point.

On June 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the Church Point Police Department received calls about gunshots on N Broadway St.

Investigators determined the gunshots were due to an assault by drive-by stemming from an earlier domestic incident. The shots fired were at a residence containing two individuals.

The vehicle used belonged to one of the victims in the residence. A total of approximately six shots were fired. Investigators were able to recover some spent casings from the roadway.

Warrants were issued for 34-year-old Craig James Vallier for aggravated assault by drive-by and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Vallier's bond has been set at $100,000 for each charge.

Anyone with information as to the location of the suspect is asked to contact the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.