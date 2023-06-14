Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man wanted in Church Point drive-by shooting

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 12:57:09-04

Police are looking for a Lafayette man following a shooting in Church Point.

On June 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the Church Point Police Department received calls about gunshots on N Broadway St.

Investigators determined the gunshots were due to an assault by drive-by stemming from an earlier domestic incident. The shots fired were at a residence containing two individuals.

The vehicle used belonged to one of the victims in the residence. A total of approximately six shots were fired. Investigators were able to recover some spent casings from the roadway.

Warrants were issued for 34-year-old Craig James Vallier for aggravated assault by drive-by and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Vallier's bond has been set at $100,000 for each charge.

Anyone with information as to the location of the suspect is asked to contact the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.