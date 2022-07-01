Watch Now
Man wanted following shooting near Carrier Lane

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 01, 2022
Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said they are in search of a man in regards to a shooting that took place on Carrier Lane and MLK N.

Thibodeaux said officers responded to a call of shots fired on June 26, 2022 at approximately 1:00a.m.

When officers arrived a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and arm. The victim was transported to Lafayette General Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Following an investigation, officers identified the suspect as David Guidry. Guidry is wanted on attempted second degree murder charges, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of weapons.

Police ask anyone with infomation to contact the Church Point Police Department.

