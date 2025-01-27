Man accused of contractor fraud wanted by Baldwin Police

BALDWIN, La. — The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a business owner accused of fraud.

A warrant for the arrest of Medardo Alirio Rodriguez, owner of Manny Construction out of Duson, was announced by Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson.

Medardo, who also goes by the name of Manny, is wanted for 1 Count of LA RS 14:202.1 Residential Contractor Fraud (Felony), according to Chief Gibson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Medardo is asked to contact Baldwin Police at 337-923-4845.