Lafayette Police investigating Thursday morning shooting

Lafayette Police said they are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting took place on in the 4600 block of Johnston Street at approximately 11:20 a.m. according to police.

The said he was driving and noticed his leg was bleeding. He told police he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS