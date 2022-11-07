Lafayette man facing felony theft charges

A Lafayette man is facing felony theft charges following an investigation conducted by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s.

Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested Friday following a search warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Dr. in Lafayette.

Investigators said multiple victims, including individuals and insurance companies, paid Elsamarayi several thousand dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. In total, six vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

Elsamarayi was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Felony Theft. Additional charges are expected.