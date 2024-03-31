Lafayette brothers' argument leads to shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two brothers were involved in a domestic dispute at a Lafayette home Saturday afternoon that resulted in one person being shot.

On March 30, 2024, at 1:56 pm, the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 100 block of Carlton Drive in reference to a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, LPD officers located a male victim at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that were later determined to be non-life threatening. The victim was given medical attention by LPD officers on scene. This victim was then transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital. LPD officers identified, located and apprehended the suspect in this incident while on scene. A crime scene was established and LPD detectives were called to the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident originated at a private residence, according to the Lafayette Police Department. While at the private residence, the victim and his brother became involved in a verbal domestic dispute. The verbal dispute between the victim and his brother then escalated into a physical encounter. This physical encounter ultimately resulted in the victim's brother (the suspect) brandishing a firearm and shooting the victim multiple times.

The suspect has been charged with one count attempted 2nd degree murder. The suspect’s identity will be released once he has been processed through the booking facility, authorities reported. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.