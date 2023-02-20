Iberia Parish Sheriff's in search of murder suspect

Iberia Parish Sheriff's need assistance in locating a suspect wanted for murder.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to 3400 block of General Patton Street, in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived they located a deceased victim inside the residence. A witness reported observing 19-year-old Caiden Sheridan shoot the victim and leave the residence on foot.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has an active arrest warrant for Caiden Sheridan for Second-degree Murder.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Caiden Sheridan is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711, Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.