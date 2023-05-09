Watch Now
Church Point man arrested on four counts of attempted first degree murder

Posted at 10:13 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 11:13:06-04

A Church Point man was arrested on four counts of attempted second degree murder following a shooting near the S Broadway Keller Street area.

On April 18, 2023, officers with the Church Point Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired . Officers located several 9 mm shell casings along with a vehicle that had been shot.

Officers were advised that the suspected shooter exchanged gunfire between a car which left the area prior to officers arrival. Due to the reckless discharge of the firearm by the suspect, a vehicle which was parked and occupied by several individuals was hit by one of the 9 mm rounds but no injuries were reported .

After further investigation and with the assistance of the public, the investigation led to the arrest of Jaden Citizen.

Citizen was recently released a few months ago where he had been accused of shooting into a residence in 2021 and was charged with 7 counts of attempted second degree murder by the Church Point Police Department. Citizen pleaded in 2022 to a lesser charge of two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property.

Warrants were issued for Jaden Citizens arrest and signed by a 15th Judicial District Judge for the Following Charges, and he was booked into the Church Point Police Department and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail:

  • Four counts of attempted second degree murder; bond total $ 1,200,000.00
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm; bond $ 100,000.00
  • Convicted felon in possession firearm; bond $ 250,000.00
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property; bond $ 100,000.00

