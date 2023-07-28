Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with burglary, attempted murder

A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in connection to a St. Martinville burglary.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on July 12, 2023, Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Andrew Drive, St. Martinville, LA, in reference to an aggravated burglary.

Deputies were notified that a male entered the home and fought with the homeowner. While inside the home, the suspect armed himself with a weapon and shot at the homeowner. The homeowner received minor injuries during the incident.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, as Anthony Edmond, Jr., 21, from Breaux Bridge, LA.

On July 27, 2023, he was arrested by Officers with the Carencro Police Department and was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked on the following charges:

1 Count-LA R.S. 14:60-Aggravated Burglary-(Felony)

1 Count-LA R.S. 14:27.30.1-Attempted Second Degree Murder-(Felony)

On Friday, July 28, 2023, he was also charged with the following in connection with two additional residential burglaries that took place in the 1000 block of Andrew Drive on July 20, 2023, and July 24, 2023:

1 Count-LA R.S. 14.62-Simple Burglary

1 Count-LA R.S.-14:62.2 Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

His bond was set at $400,000.00.