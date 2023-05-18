Arrest made in shooting incident that left two toddlers injured

Baton Rouge Police Detectives have arrested Desiree Felder, 26, for an incident that occurred this past weekend in the 12000 block of Titian Ave.

Uniformed Officers were called to a local hospital on May 15, 2023 in regard to apparent gunshot injuries to two male toddlers, 3 and 6 years of age.

Through the course of the investigation detectives learned that the kids found and began playing with an assault style weapon that fired multiple times inside the home injuring the kids. The kids suffered minor injuries, police say.

Felder was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juvenile and Obstruction of Justice.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Our partners at WBRZ reported the original story. To read the story, click here.