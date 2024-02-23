Watch Now
APSO: Corrections deputy, boyfriend accomplice arrested

Posted at 2:19 PM, Feb 23, 2024
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. — On February 13, 2024, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) made arrests after a lengthy investigation into drugs and contraband being illegally brought into the Avoyelles Women's Detention Center in Cottonport, Sheriff David L. Dauzat announced today.

Deputies arrested APSO Corrections Deputy Stacy G. Gagnard, 51, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Michael Wayne Murray, both of Cottonport.

The investigation revealed that they committed the following offenses:

  • Stacy G. Gagnard
    • Criminal Conspiracy, Introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and Malfeasance in office.
      • Bond was set at $10,000.
  • Michael Wayne Murray
    • Criminal Conspiracy, Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Possession Schedule I CDS with Intent to Distribute (Marijuana), Possession Schedule II CDS with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine), Possession Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Possession Schedule IV CDS with Intent to Distribute (Alprazolam), Possession Schedule V CDS (Promethazine/Codeine), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances.
      • Bond was set at $55,000.

Both were arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail Facility.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely, according to Sheriff Dauzat.

