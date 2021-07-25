Crewe de Canailles held its first fund and dance event

Krewe de Canailles' Dance-A-Thon is taking place tonight.

The party began at 8 P.M.

Lafayette's First and Only Walking Parade held its first annual dance competition fund-raising event.

Vaccinated competitive dancers were to make their appearance for this mid-summer event which was said to give out a grand prize of $300 to a lucky winner.

Blaze Peterson said, "Originally, it was suppose to be a virtual event, but we kind of put that on hold. We really wanted to do it in person because we knew it would be a lot more fun. So, we decided the time is now."

DJ Digital was on his turn tables at the Warehouse "Brass Room" event.

They say, based on current guidelines, and for peace of mind of all in attendance, we're asking the unvaccinated to please sit this one out and get right for Mardi Gras.

