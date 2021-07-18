Creole Rendezvous: to preserve a disappearing culture for late founder

The African American Heritage Foundation presented the Creole Rendezvous, a "Creole Proud and Creole Strong" event at the Heymann Park on Saturday.

The Rendezvous was created by the foundation's founder, the late Je'nelle Chargois, a pioneer of the Creole culture, who was known around Acadiana for her work organizing and directing several youth programs, like the Heritage School of the Arts.

The rendezvous, they say, is "to try to preserve the Creole culture that is sort of disappearing."

Their way to preserve one of Louisiana's oldest heritages, to get vendors and people together and gather around food, they say.

This year's event featured Koray Broussard and the Zydeco Unit and COVID vaccines were available.

