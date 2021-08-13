Creole Renaissance Festival canceled for 2021

The Creole Renaissance Festival in Rayne has been canceled for 2021.

Organizers say that after exploring all viable options event organizers have come to the conclusion that the recent COVID-19 resurgence has posed too much of a threat for the committee to safely organize and execute the events slated for September.

The festival was expected to kick off on Friday September 3, 2021 at Parc International in Lafayette.

Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band’s first performance since March of 2020 was scheduled to happen at that event. The concert would have led up to the Annual Creole Renaissance Festival, held at the Rayne Civic Center.

