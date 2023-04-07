Crawfish shops brace for crawfish demand influx for Holy Weekend

It’s Good Friday and many of you will be out boiling crawfish or preparing to boil this weekend as Easter approaches.

KATC checked in with Cody's crawfish shop to see how they’re preparing for the influx of crawfish lovers on Holy Weekend.

Third-generation crawfish farmer and owner of Cody’s Crawfish Shop LLC, Cody Guillory, says his family is no stranger to taking on the demand of holy week dating back to the 1960s.

“You just kind of go off of history and guess. We do a lot to prepare. What you don’t see is what’s going on at the farm. Where we grade our crawfish, purge, and do all that stuff before we even come here,” Guillory said.

And as holy weekend marks the end of Lent Guillory knows there's a crawfish wave coming.

“You can almost take a Friday night and double it maybe two and a half times,” Guillory said. “And that will be about how much the demand will be,” he added.

Guillory says one truckload can hold around 200 sacks of crawfish. He will typically drop off around half a truckload to one of his two crawfish retail locations.

“I’ll bring another load around lunchtime. And then we’ll bring another load if we have to," Guillory said.

However, that doesn’t mean selling crawfish around this time of year won’t come with its share of challenges.

“I’ve been kind of doing it long enough. Help is kind of the big thing and just getting it all done. And just making sure we’re getting everybody's orders in. We’ve kind of gotten it down to a science.”

If lines accumulate Guillory advises all customers across Acadiana to be patient.

“Be patient and just have your money ready. Understand we’re trying to give everybody their orders. And we’re trying to do everything we can to make sure everyone has what they need.”

