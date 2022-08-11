CPRA announced the completed restoration of Lake Decade in Terrebonne Parish

The Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (CPRA) recently announced the completion of the Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation Project in Terrebonne Parish.

The Terrebonne Basin has lost nearly 20% of its wetlands since 1932 resulting from subsidence exaggerated by oil and gas canals and pipelines in the area.

Without projects and intervention, a third of the basin's remaining wetlands would have been lost to open water by the year 2020.

The Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation Project created and nourished over 473 acres of marsh near Lake Decade and restored over 11,000 feet of ridge habitat along the northern bank of the Bayou.

CPRA Executive Director, Bren Haase said:

“Every acre of marsh we are able to restore means better protection across the state,” said CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase. “It’s critical for us to take on projects like this to not just restore what we’ve lost, but restore wetlands in ways that strengthen them and prevent future deterioration.”



Bren Haase CPRA Executive Director

Approximately 3,400 linear feet of concrete mats were also installed along Lake Decade to help protect the newly created marsh from wave erosion.

