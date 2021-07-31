COVID vaccine and women's fertility

Doctors are urging expectant mothers to get the vaccination.

One doctor, at Ochsner, says she received the vaccine while pregnant, and just two weeks later, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

"We have great data that shows that COVID vaccine does not increase women's risk of infertility, it does not increase women's risk of miscarriage or birth defects or any bad pregancy outcomes, said Dr. Jane Martin.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel