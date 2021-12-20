COVID-19: State Update - 783,604 cases, 14,934 deaths

As of December 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,936 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 783,604. The current total death count is 14,934.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 12,817 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,745,432 doses, including 2,310,607 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 302,106 vaccine series have been initiated and 272,386 (44.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 661,441 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

241 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 34 from Friday). 33 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 354 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,776 cases (up 22)| 254 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,400 cases (up 103) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,967 cases (up 8) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,764 cases (up 25) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,840 cases (up 4) | 132 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,128 cases (up 97) | 411 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,547 cases (up 24) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,617 cases (up 16) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,711 cases (up 33) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,494 (up 22) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel