COVID-19: State update - 456,432 cases and 10,342

As of April 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 910 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 697 are confirmed cases and 213 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 456,432. The current total death count is 10,342.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between April 18 and April 25, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (27%) and ages 30 and 39 (18%) account for the largest portion of these cases.

The Department is reporting an additional 67,295 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,589,967 doses, including 1,206,198 completed two-dose series. These data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 157,738 vaccine series have been initiated and 129,073 (21.3% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has resumed administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines; those vaccines were paused by federal officials two weeks ago. To read more, click here.

Since Friday, 28,414 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,933,934. Of the tests reported today, 24,902 were PCR tests and 3,512 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 319 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 11 from Friday), and 47 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 94 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,444 cases (up 1) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,230 cases (up 62) | 421 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,554 cases (up 9) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,917 cases (up 21) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,137 cases (up 8) | 93 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 23,071 cases (up 96) | 274 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,785 cases (up 28) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,170 cases (no change) | 116 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,638 cases (up 10) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,286 (up 15) | 119 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 544 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 310 are confirmed cases and 234 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 455,541. The current total death count is 10,336.

The collection dates for most of these cases (81%) fall between April 15 and April 22, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, April 22 there have been 2,522,672 vaccine doses administered and 1,157,671 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 155,704 vaccine series have been initiated and 124,723 (20.58% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has issued a temporary pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning on Tuesday, April 13, following recommendations by the CDC and FDA. The pause comes while federal health agencies investigate whether six reported cases of blood clotting in other states were caused by the vaccine. Read more here.

Since Thursday, 23,044 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,905,520. Of the tests reported today, 19,385 were PCR tests and 3,659 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 330 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 4 from Thursday), and 47 of those patients were on ventilators (up 6 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 94 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,443 cases (down 5) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 22,167 cases (up 29) | 421 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,545 cases (up 5) | 92 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,896 cases (up 7) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,129 cases (no change) | 93 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,975 cases (up 20) | 274 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,757 cases (up 7) | 253 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,170 cases (up 14) | 116 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,628 cases (up 2) | 134 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,271 (up 10) | 119 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

