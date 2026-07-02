Zapps recall now "highest level"

(Gray News) - The FDA reclassified a major potato chip recall to the agency’s highest level due to a potential salmonella risk.The recall involving Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips is now a Class 1 recall, according to the FDA.

Utz Quality Foods LLC issued a voluntary recall for Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips after a seasoning containing dry milk powder sourced from California Dairies Inc. might be contaminated with salmonella.(FDA)

A Class 1 classification is the agency’s highest warning level and is used when there is a “reasonable probability” that using the recalled product could result in serious health situations or death.

The potato chips were initially recalled in May by the company Utz Quality Foods LLC.

The recalled potato chips include batches of Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch chips, Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar chips, Zapp’s Big Cheezy chips, Dirty Sour Cream and Onion chips, Dirty Maui Onion chips and Dirty Salt and Vinegar chips.

The potato chips were sold at retailers nationwide. The recalled batches can be identified by their best-by date and batch code.

According to the recall, a seasoning used on certain batches of chips contained dry milk powder that may have been contaminated with salmonella. The milk powder was supplied by a third party and sourced by California Dairies, Inc.

At the time of the recall, Utz said batches of the affected seasoning tested negative for salmonella, but the company initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution.

At the time of the initial recall, no illnesses were reported.

The California Dairies, Inc. recall has affected thousands of products that use its dry milk powder. It has resulted in a string of product recalls, including seasoned croutons, seasoning blends, popcorn seasonings and coffee beverage powders.

Copyright 2026 Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.