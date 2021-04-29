Zachary Police: Teen arrested after two stabbed during six-person fight at Walmart

A teenager has been arrested after two people were stabbed during a six-person fight at a Walmart in Zachary Wednesday, according to police.

Police chief David McDavid told our media partners at The Advocate that the teenager was charged with two counts of second degree aggravated battery. Three other juveniles are suspects, but have not yet been charged, he said.

McDavid said Wednesday evening that officers responded around 6 p.m. The scene in the store was about 16 aisles wide, he told WAFB, and involved a total of six juveniles.

Three teens were hospitalized, including the aggressor, police said. One underwent surgery and is in serious condition. The second had minor stab wounds, while the aggressor had cuts on his hands.

According to police, the teenager who was charged was involved with previous incidents with the victim.

