Young woman killed while unloading baggage at New Orleans airport

A 26-year-old woman is dead following an "industrial accident" while unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport late Tuesday night, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the woman as Jermani Thompson of Reserve. Thompson was pronounced dead after she was taken to Ochsner Medical Center Kenner, the newspapers report.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

According to the Picayune, Thompson was unloading luggage from a Frontier Airline flight when she was injured about 10:20 p.m., said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Thompson was an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support, according to Erin Burns, an airport spokesperson. Mike Hough, GAT's chief executive officer, said Thompson's hair became entangled in the machinery of the belt loader, the newspapers report.

