Worker transport bus overturns south of Lake Charles

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A worker transport bus overturned off Tom Hebert Road Monday morning.

Videos and photos posted to social media show a Hotard shuttle on its side next to the road, with passengers gathered around it. A car is in the ditch on the other side of the road.

The bus crashed with another vehicle around 10 near Helms Road, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The only person hurt is the bus driver, who was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story, and details are limited.