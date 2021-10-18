Worker dies after incident at Geismar chemical plant

One person has died after an incident at a chemical plant in Geismar last week.

The worker's employer, Zachry Group, confirmed the death to WBRZ Monday afternoon.

A State Police hazmat team was called to the BASF plant before noon on Friday, where a BASF spokesperson said at least two people were exposed to an "inert substance" while performing maintenance work. Both workers were treated on site then immediately taken to an area hospital.

In a statement, Zachry Group said, "We can confirm that one of the employees injured in Friday's incident has passed away. Zero incidents for our employees is always the goal. Zachry Group is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees, as well as the communities in which we operate. We express our sincere condolences to our employee's family and are saddened by this loss."

Read WBRZ's full story here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel