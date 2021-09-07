Words for You Zoom Performance set for Sept. 16

On September 16, the Festival of Words hosts a presentation of new, original works by 40 authors.

The event is the culmination of a fundraiser in which people commissioned writers to create personalized poems, stories and songs. Authors are from everywhere, from Lafayette, to San Antonio to Tennessee.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You can join on zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81759529640 Or you can watch on Facebook Live on the Words for You page.

Presenters are: Jessica Alexander, Jack Bedell, Jolie Blanchard, Megan Breaux, Josh Capps, Toby Daspit, Margaret Dornaus, Cornelius Eady, Marriah Ferguson, Gina Ferrera, Carolyn French, Martha Garner, Charles Claudel Garrett I, Kendra Hamilton, Clemonce Heard, Shya Hebert, Sadie J. Hoagland, Cidra Jackson, Alex PoeticSoul Johnson, Destinyzoe Jones, Tiraashia Lastrapes, Michelle Kreamer, Bonny McDonald, James 'JK' McDowell, Patrice Melnick, Hailey Menard, Mc’Kaila Miller, Danielle Moroux, Valentine Pierce, Denise Rogers, Mona Lisa Saloy, Sandra Sarr, Margaret Simon, Heather Snow, Suzanne Wiltz

This free, community event is suitable for all ages.

Funds raised by Words for You contribute to the 14th annual Festival of Words. The Festival of Words brings established authors from all over the world to Acadiana to give public readings, writing workshops in community centers and public schools during the first week of November. These funds will help to ensure the continued expansion and success of these programs. This year’s festival will be virtual and will feature graphic memoirist Robin Ha, award winning poet Erika Meitner and Louisiana Poet Laureate John Warner Smith.