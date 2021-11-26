Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Woman killed in Red River Parish crash on Thanksgiving Day

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Police lights
Posted at 6:37 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 19:37:46-05

COUSHATTA — A one-vehical crashed claimed the life of a 56-year-old woman on US Hwy 31.

Constance Cole of Coushatta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Cole, was traveling south on US Hwy 371. For reasons still under investigation, Cole exited the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne, then impacted the ground.

Cole, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 33 fatal crashes, resulting in 35 deaths.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.