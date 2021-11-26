Woman killed in Red River Parish crash on Thanksgiving Day

COUSHATTA — A one-vehical crashed claimed the life of a 56-year-old woman on US Hwy 31.

Constance Cole of Coushatta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Cole, was traveling south on US Hwy 371. For reasons still under investigation, Cole exited the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne, then impacted the ground.

Cole, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 33 fatal crashes, resulting in 35 deaths.

