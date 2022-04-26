Woman dies in head-on Pointe Coupee crash

A Monday night crash in Pointe Coupee Parish left one woman dead and six people - including five people younger than 14 - with serious injuries, troopers say.

Amber Crawford, 27, of Ventress, died in the crash on La. 78 west of La. 1, trooper say. She was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was traveling east in a car, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into another car that was traveling west. The driver of that car, a 34-year-old man, as well as his passengers - five children ages 3 to 13, all sustained serious injuries. Troopers say that neither the driver nor any of those children were wearing seatbelts or in car seats. All six were transported to local hospitals, troopers say.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, troopers say.

"Every occupant in a motor vehicle is required by Louisiana law to be properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives and prevent injuries. Child safety seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 car seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the wide variety of car seats available, the range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market," a release from State Police says.

"Troop A is a nationally recognized Child Seat Fitting Station. Certified car seat technicians are available every Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on 17801 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. If you have questions about your child’s seat or just want to make sure your seat is installed correctly, please visit Troop A. You can also visit: Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to find the nearest fitting station in your area. Please view all statewide events and updated safety information at BuckleUpLouisiana," the release states.