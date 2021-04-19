Watch
Woman dies from injuries sustained in Rapides Parish crash

Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 12:30:14-04

A Boyce woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on LA Hwy 121 just south of LA Hwy 28 in Rapides Parish.

According to State Police, investigators with Troop E responded on April 15 to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:15 pm.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Isabelle Treadwell of Boyce.

Troopers say their initial investigation found that a vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kenneth Barton Jr., of Elmer, was traveling north on LA Hwy 121 when it crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

Barton's vehicle struck Treadwell's vehicle head-on.

According to State Police, Barton, Treadwell and a juvenile passenger, who were all unrestrained, sustained moderate/severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

On April 19, 2021, Troop E says they were notified that Treadwell had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

