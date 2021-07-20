Woman accused of fatally stabbing infant son

A mother is under arrest in the stabbing death of her baby in New Orleans, police say.

Angelyc Seely is facing a second degree murder charge. Witnesses called police after noticing Seely with a motionless baby in a bicycle trailer. Upon arrival, officers noticed an infant male with apparent stab wounds; the baby was declared deceased at the scene.

Police searched a bicycle that Seely had allegedly left nearby and say they discovered a railroad spike which had been fashioned into a blade and was covered in dried blood, The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Seely, who was determined to be the mother of the infant victim, was brought to an area hospital for treatment of apparent self-inflicted wounds. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to The Advocate, Seely's public defender said the jail had placed her on suicide watch. If convicted, she would receive mandatory life imprisonment.

