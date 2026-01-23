Winter Storm School Closures

We're starting to hear from school systems and universities about closures because of the forecasted winter weather.
Here's what we have so far. If you don't see your institution below, but you'd like us to add, please send the information to news@katctv.com
LAFAYETTE PARISH
LPSS Schools to Close Monday, January 26, 2026
Meteorologists are forecasting record-breaking freezing temperatures in Lafayette Parish beginning Monday, with brisk winds driving wind chills into the single digits and remaining near 20 degrees throughout the day. Temperatures may stay below freezing until after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. To ensure students remain warm and safe and to allow time for families to make arrangements, LPSS schools will be closed on Monday. The closure will also allow facilities teams to inspect campuses for any cold-weather impacts. LPSS will continue monitoring conditions and will make a decision about school on Tuesday no later than noon on Monday. Updates will be shared through the JCampus app, text message, email, and the LPSS Facebook page. Safety remains LPSS’s top priority, and we encourage everyone to stay warm and safe.
STATEWIDE
Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Southern University campuses on the Baton Rouge landmass will shift to remote operations on Monday, January 26. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Laboratory School. Campus dining services will be available in Dunn Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Normal operations are slated to resume on Tuesday, January 27. Updates will be sent via campus email and official Southern University social media accounts.