Will Smith filming new movie in St. Tammany Parish, extras needed

Will Smith's new movie is filming in St. Tammany Parish and you could be a paid extra.

According to The Advocate, Central Casting Louisiana is looking for Black men ages 18 and older, including those who are amputees, to portray formerly enslaved people who fought in the Civil War as Union soldiers. The extras will be in an "epic" battle scene.

The film follows the story of Whipped Peter, an enslaved man from a Louisiana plantation, a key figure in exposing the brutality of slavery and who was a Union soldier.

Filming for "Sacred Motivation" will be in Bush, on the north shore around 60 miles from New Orleans.

Click here for more from The Advocate, including how to apply.

