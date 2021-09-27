Will COVID stop Carnival again?

New Orleans hasn't hosted Carnival since 2020, when many experts opine the annual weeks-long party assisted COVID to get a foothold in the city and the state.

In 2021, Mardi Gras in New Orleans was called off because of COVID. So what about 2022?

Our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report that we may find out as soon as next month.

The co-chairs of the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee told the newspapers that they might know more when the panel meets in October.

“We are getting close to the time of year when planning and spending for the upcoming parading season hits a critical point,” wrote Zulu president Elroy James and Rex spokesperson James Reiss III in a letter to krewes. “We will hopefully be able to get an update at that point from the city ... on Mardi Gras 2022.”

In August, Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent a letter to krewe leaders, urging them to have all their members and float riders get vaccinated.

“We all love Mardi Gras,” Cantrell wrote. “We also know how vital Mardi Gras is to the economic health of our tourism and related industries, and none of us wants to see it cancelled again.”

