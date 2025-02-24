Wildlife and Fisheries wants to hear from freshwater anglers

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is conducting a survey of freshwater anglers to gather information about fishing preferences and opinions, primarily concerning the current state of the Atchafalaya River Basin (ARB).

The survey is available on the LDWF website for two weeks beginning today, Monday, February 24. To access the survey, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HPK86QB

Participation will assist LDWF’s Inland Fisheries Section in better managing fishing in the ARB for Louisiana anglers.

For more information about the survey or Freshwater Fisheries Management in the Atchafalaya River Basin, contact Fisheries Biologist Manager Brac Salyers, balyers at wlf.la.gov